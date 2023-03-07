Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,404 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.