Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAK. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

