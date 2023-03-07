Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.