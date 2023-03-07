Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $39,698,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.