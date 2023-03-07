Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

