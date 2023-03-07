Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,089,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

