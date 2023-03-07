Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,530 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

