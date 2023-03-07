Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of COF opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $144.73.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
