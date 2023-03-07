Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Stock Down 2.5 %

UNF opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.29 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

