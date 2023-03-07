Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $673,008,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $94,782,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in JD.com by 41.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 607.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after buying an additional 1,304,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Trading Up 1.0 %
JD.com stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.50 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
