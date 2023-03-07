Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coastal Financial by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coastal Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 105.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Coastal Financial stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $593.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Profile

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $49,087.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $49,087.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $2,170,907. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

