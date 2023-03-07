Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

