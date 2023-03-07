Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

