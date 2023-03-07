Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

