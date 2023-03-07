Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ennis by 84.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ennis by 36.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ennis by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $553.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

