Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 37.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,057,000 after buying an additional 1,225,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

