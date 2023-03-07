Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

