Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Exponent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 1.0 %

EXPO opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

