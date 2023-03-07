Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,754 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American States Water by 61.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 35.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American States Water by 95.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

AWR opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

