Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,629 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

