Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 7,620 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.