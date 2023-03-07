Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

FN opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

