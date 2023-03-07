Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

NYSE ORI opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

