ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

