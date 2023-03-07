Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

About Farfetch

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

