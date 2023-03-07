Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 54,528 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.5% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $160.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

