Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.11 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

INVH opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

