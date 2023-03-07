Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 24th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

