Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.