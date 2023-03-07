Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 13,946 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.47. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

