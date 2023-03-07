Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

IDR stock opened at €5.26 ($5.60) on Tuesday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of €4.60 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €13.72 ($14.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

