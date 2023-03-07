Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

