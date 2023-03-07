Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $208,000 Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fastly were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 108.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 542,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

FSLY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $66,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $66,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

