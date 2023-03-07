Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $72,000 Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

