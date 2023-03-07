Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

