Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 337,380 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26,043.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,633,000.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

