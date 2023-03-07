Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 181,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

