Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $216,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.