First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,628 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,446,000 after purchasing an additional 719,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

FR opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

