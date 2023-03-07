First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.
Separately, Raymond James cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.
