First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $52,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

