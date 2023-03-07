First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Solar in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -505.46 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $216.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.