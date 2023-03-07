First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,661 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $32,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

