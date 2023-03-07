First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

AQN stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

