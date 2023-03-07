First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $41,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

