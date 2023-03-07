First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.37 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Power Integrations worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Power Integrations Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.