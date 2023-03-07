First Trust Advisors LP Has $41.34 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Edison International worth $41,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE EIX opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

