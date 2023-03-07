First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,608,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

