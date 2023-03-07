First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $41,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,759,355. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MOH opened at $280.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.