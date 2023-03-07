First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,056 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $839.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $825.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $790.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

