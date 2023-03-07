First Trust Advisors LP Sells 303,349 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

COST stock opened at $483.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

